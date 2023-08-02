WWE's McMahon subpoenaed by US law enforcement agents

Aug 2 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N said on Wednesday that U.S. federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a subpoena to Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, though no charges were brought.

WWE said McMahon went on medical leave on July 11 after a major spinal surgery and will remain on leave until further notice.

WWE is set to combine with Endeavor Group-owned EDR.N mixed martial arts franchise UFC to form a new, publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion, uniting two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment.

