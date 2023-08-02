News & Insights

US Markets
WWE

WWE's McMahon subpoenaed by US law enforcement agents

August 02, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N said on Wednesday that U.S. federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a subpoena to Executive Chairman Vince McMahon last month, though no charges were brought.

WWE said McMahon went on medical leave on July 11 after a major spinal surgery and will remain on leave until further notice.

WWE is set to combine with Endeavor Group-owned EDR.N mixed martial arts franchise UFC to form a new, publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion, uniting two of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWE
EDR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.