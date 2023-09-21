WWE to bring back 'SmackDown' to NBCUniversal's USA Network

Adds details in paragraphs 2 to 4

Sept 21 (Reuters) - WWE's "Friday Night SmackDown" will be back on USA Network late next year, after the wrestling company struck a new partnership deal with Comcast's CMCSA.O NBCUniversal to air more shows.

WWE, part of TKO Group TKO.N, will also produce four primetime specials per year for NBC as part of the five-year deal.

"With Friday nights on USA, primetime specials on NBC, and the WWE hub on Peacock, we'll continue to use the power of our portfolio to super-serve this passionate fanbase," NBCUniversal Entertainment Chairman Frances Berwick said.

USA Network is currently home to "WWE NXT" and "WWE Raw".

