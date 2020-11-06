WWE Stock Is A Good Bet With 30% Upside

Notwithstanding the rise of more than 25% from its March lows of 2020, at the current price of $38 per share, World Wrestling Entertainment stock (NYSE: WWE) seems to still be undervalued. WWE stock went up from $30 to $37 off its recent bottom, compared to the S&P 500 which has increased around 51% from its March bottom. The stock has underperformed the broader market over recent months because the market went up following stimulus measures by the Fed, while the same enthusiasm was not seen in WWE stock due to uncertainty regarding the timing of WWE holding events for live audiences, which is key to its revenue growth. With the stock almost 42% below the levels seen at the end of 2019, we think it still has potential to register a healthy rise of about 30% despite a good recovery over the recent months. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 25% Change In World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Between 2017 And Now? provides the key numbers behind our thinking.

Some of the stock price rise during 2017-2019 is justified by strong growth of 20% in revenues during this time. WWE’s revenues increased from $801 million in 2017 to $960 million in 2019, driven by growth in the media revenues especially by distribution of content in international markets. Along with the rise in revenues, the company’s P/S multiple also shot up from 3x in 2017 to 5x in 2019 on the back of the rise in stock price as markets expected the company to continue to post strong revenue and earnings growth. However, the multiple dropped significantly in 2020 and currently stands at 3x. This was due to a sharp decline in the stock price due to the closure of events for live audiences following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. We believe that the company’s P/S multiple has scope to rise back to its 2019 level from here as the lockdowns are gradually lifted, leading to a higher stock price.

Upside Trigger?

The global spread of coronavirus led to lockdown in various cities across the globe, which affected economic activity and the company’s business operations. WWE’s media segment (subscription-based revenue for its network) contributes 77% of the company’s total revenue, whereas 23% comes from live events and sale of consumer products like merchandise (which in turn is mostly dependent on live events). Over the last several months WWE’s live events have been held without a live audience, thus adversely affecting more than 20% of its revenue base. This was evident in the Q2 2020 results, where WWE’s revenues declined 17% y-o-y, primarily due to a complete washout of revenue from live events. This was the trend seen in Q3 2020 numbers as well. However, total revenues in Q3 increased by 19% driven by a 37.5% rise in the media revenue. This was primarily a factor of the October 2019 renewal of its key domestic distribution agreements of their flagship programs, RAW and SmackDown. WWE, which has been struggling with increased competition and weak ratings for flagship programs such as “Raw” and “NXT”, saw its content going more digital., which helped the company to avoid a complete wipe out of its top line during the current crisis.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. As the global lockdowns are gradually lifted and the economy opens up, WWE’s live events are likely to resume in the coming months and in turn merchandise sales are also expected to pick up. At the same time, renewal of distribution agreements and increase in the digitization of its content will see the company’s media revenue continue to remain strong as witnessed in the latest quarter. The recent spike in Covid-positive cases in the US is a sign of worry for the company, but in the absence of another lockdown, the stock is expected to head north. With the expectations of strong revenue and earnings growth in 2021 and with investors’ focus shifting to 2021 numbers, WWE’s stock is likely to go close to $50 post the current crisis. This reflects a healthy upside of about 30% from its current level.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.