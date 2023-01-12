US Markets
WWE

WWE retains restructuring specialist Kirkland & Ellis as adviser for strategic review

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 12, 2023 — 06:58 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 12 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N said on Thursday it has retained bankruptcy and restructuring powerhouse Kirkland & Ellis LLP as its legal adviser related to its review of strategic alternatives for the company.

It has also retained The Raine Group LLC as financial advisor and August LLC as strategic communications adviser.

WWE shares gained 3% in extended trading.

The announcement comes days after the company elected Vince McMahon as the executive chairman of the media and entertainment company's board and said co-chief executive officer and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon was stepping down.

Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this month and made some changes to the company's board. At the time, WWE announced that it was launching a review to explore "strategic alternatives" for the company.

He had retired in July last year, as the company's CEO and chairman, following an investigation into his alleged misconduct. Later, WWE said that it found some unrecorded expenses tied to Vince McMahon.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Rashmi Aich)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.