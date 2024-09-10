WWE Raw Will Be Three Hours Long on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WWE Raw (TKO) fans may be disappointed by the last few installments on USA Network, reports note, but that will likely be fixed when it makes the move to Netflix (NFLX). The impact was minimal on Netflix stock, however, as it was down fractionally in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s session. For WWE Raw fans, it might have been less than pleasant to find that, starting October 7 and running to the finale on December 30, Raw will be a two-hour show. But, when Raw makes the jump to Netflix on January 6, its runtime will increase to three hours.

Reports from Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the move to two hours during its stint on USA Network was strictly a move on USA’s part alone. Meanwhile, in a somewhat related report, Fightful confirmed that SmackDown would stay at two hours as well. This should prove welcome news for wrestling fans, and hopefully better endear them to the new run at Netflix. Providing more of what the fans want seldom goes amiss.

Returns and Cancellations

As is commonly the case with a streaming platform, there is always content arriving and leaving. Some of it that had been slated to show up, meanwhile, will never arrive. That is what is about to happen to the series Magic: The Gathering, which was slated to show up on Netflix. Announced back in 2019, and planned for a 2022 arrival, the series was ultimately shut down despite being both fully written and fully recorded.

On a brighter note, Netflix will be bringing back Dinner Time Live with David Chang, according to a Variety report. The report noted that the returning series will be “holiday-themed,” and will feature, as Chang himself noted “…cooking holiday-themed menus, serving them (our guests) way too much food, and tossing in a few surprises along the way.”

Is Netflix a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on NFLX stock based on 24 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 51.59% rally in its share price over the past year, the average NFLX price target of $709.48 per share implies 5.16% upside potential.

See more NFLX analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.