News & Insights

US Markets
WWE

WWE quarterly revenue falls on delay in key event

Credit: REUTERS/Joe Camporeale

May 03, 2023 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N on Wednesday reported a drop in first-quarter revenue and operating income due to a delay in a key event, sending its shares down about 2% in premarket trading.

Revenue at the sports entertainment company, which is in the process of merging with Endeavor Group-owned EDR.N Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) franchise, declined 11% to $297.6 million in the quarter ended March.

The company said revenue fell mainly due to the shifting of a large-scale international event, which occurred in the first quarter of 2022, but this year is expected to occur in the second quarter.

Operating income decreased 43% to $53.1 million dragged by the decrease in revenue. Net income dropped to $36.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, from $66.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

Last month, WWE and Endeavor Group signed a deal to combine the wrestling company and mixed martial arts franchise UFC to form a new publicly listed entertainment giant valued at about $21 billion.

As part of the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year, Endeavor will own a 51% stake in the resultant company, while WWE investors will own the rest.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WWE
EDR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.