WWE Names Stephanie McMahon Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman

(RTTNews) - WWE (WWE) announced that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations. Effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board. The Special Committee has appointed Stephanie McMahon to serve as interim CEO and interim Chairwoman.

WWE noted that the Special Committee and the company will work with an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the compliance program, HR function and overall culture.

