Markets
WWE

WWE Names Stephanie McMahon Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WWE (WWE) announced that a Special Committee of the Board is conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct by Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations. Effective immediately, McMahon has voluntarily stepped back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board. The Special Committee has appointed Stephanie McMahon to serve as interim CEO and interim Chairwoman.

WWE noted that the Special Committee and the company will work with an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive review of the compliance program, HR function and overall culture.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WWE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular