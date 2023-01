Jan 10 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment's WWE.N co-chief executive officer and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her role, the company said on Tuesday.

Nick Khan will serve as the WWE CEO, the entertainment firm said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

