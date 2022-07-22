US Markets
WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 22 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's WWE.N Vince McMahon said on Friday he will retire as the company's chief executive and chairman, barely a month after stepping back from those roles due to an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

McMahon was being investigated by the board for a secret $3 million settlement that he had agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported. (https://on.wsj.com/3ooZFsw)

A spokesperson for WWE declined to comment.

The company, which produces and distributes weekly wrestling shows "Raw" and "Smackdown", had named his daughter Stephanie McMahon as the interim head.

