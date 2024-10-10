WWD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.03, changing hands as low as $158.18 per share. Woodward, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWD's low point in its 52 week range is $119.03 per share, with $188.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.85.

