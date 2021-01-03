WW Partners With James Corden to Promote Personal Health

WW International has signed a multi-year global partnership deal with Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian and actor, James Corden, to positively shift the discussion around personal health and well-being.

WW, formerly Weight Watchers, (WW) is a global wellness company that inspires millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life through a comprehensive, proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep.

Corden, who has struggled with his weight throughout his life, will follow the new myWW+, which offers a holistic approach to weight loss and wellness. In addition, he will spark honest conversations about health and has encouraged others to join him on his journey by granting 100,000 digital memberships to people who have struggled over the last year.

"James has the distinct ability to inspire people through his vulnerability, his humility and through his humor," said Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and President. "We are beyond fortunate to have him as our global partner as he shares his poignant perspective during a time when it's more important than ever to prioritize our health."

When discussing his goals, Corden said that he wanted to change the way he lives and be better for his family. “I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes... If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change.” (See WW stock analysis on TipRanks)

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Weiser reiterated her Buy rating on the stock in December and raised her price target from $33 to $38. This implies upside potential of around 56% from current levels.

Weiser’s Brand Sentiment assessment showed consecutive improvements in interest on both Reddit and Youtube and calls for first quarter EPS of 11 cents, versus the 7 cents consensus estimate.

Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 4 Buys and 2 Hold ratings. The average price target of $33 suggests upside potential of around 35% over the next 12 months.

Related News:

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Wins Emergency Use Approval In India – Report

Deutsche CEO Wants Bank to Play a Leading Role in European Bank Consolidation – Report

Li Auto’s December Deliveries Soar to 6,126 Units; Street Sees 25% Upside

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.