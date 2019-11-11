WW Launches Customized Weight-loss Program With Three Plan Options

(RTTNews) - WW International Inc. (WW), formerly known as Weight Watchers International, has launched a customized weight-loss program with three different plan options to match individual members.

According to the weight-loss company, the new 'myWW' program is driven by science as well as behavioral insights and makes losing weight easier. New members will take an "evidence-based personal assessment" that matches them to a plan that is most suitable for them.

The 'myWW' program leverages details about food preferences and lifestyle to match each member to one of three plans. WW will then suggest one of the three plan options - Green, Blue or Purple to the members.

The 'myWW' program is available from Monday, November 11, 2019 and is based on the SmartPoints system as well as ZeroPoint foods.

The SmartPoints system takes complex nutritional data and boils it down to an easy-to-understand number. ZeroPoint foods do not have to be weighed, measured, or tracked.

"We are constantly listening to our community, and we know they want a more customized approach to weight loss. With our new myWW program, we help you find the weight-loss approach that fits your life," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of WW International.

Under the 'Green' plan, members get the most SmartPoints and more than 100 ZeroPoint foods.

The 'Blue' plan includes more than 200 ZeroPoint foods, with a smaller amount of SmartPoints. Current WW members will recognize this plan as 'WW Freestyle'.

The 'Purple' plan is comprised of more than 300 ZeroPoint foods and a more modest amount of SmartPoints.

Each plan provides customized recipes and content, activity recommendations, and mindset skills that are science-based, WW said.

The company noted that in a six-month clinical trial of the 'myWW' program, conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina's Weight Management Center, participants experienced 8 percent weight loss and 24 percent decrease in hunger.

Participants in the trial also experienced a 7 percent reduction in overall cravings that includes significant reductions in cravings of high fat foods, sweets, and fast food fats.

