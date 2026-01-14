WW International (WW) Price Target Increased by 4,800.00% to 49.98

The average one-year price target for WW International (NasdaqGM:WW) has been revised to $49.98 / share. This is an increase of 4,800.00% from the prior estimate of $1.02 dated May 4, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.80% from the latest reported closing price of $28.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in WW International. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 362.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WW is 0.21%, an increase of 134.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,552.76% to 5,722K shares. The put/call ratio of WW is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 900K shares.

Carronade Capital Management holds 447K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 381K shares.

Contrarius Group Holdings holds 376K shares.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 298K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.