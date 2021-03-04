WW International (WW) is Overbought: Is A Drop Coming?

WW International, Inc. WW has moved higher as of late, but there could definitely be trouble on the horizon for this company. That is because WW is now in overbought territory with an RSI value of 74.65.

What is RSI?

RSI stands for ‘Relative Strength Index’ and it is a popular indicator used by technically focused investors. It compares the average of gains in days that closed up to the average of losses in days that closed down; readings above 70 suggest an asset is overbought, while an RSI below 30 suggests undervalued conditions are present.

Other Factors

Yet WW’s high RSI value isn’t the only reason for investors to be concerned, as there has been some decidedly negative earnings estimate revisions WW International’s stock as of late. This is especially true when investors dive into some of these revisions in order to get a better picture of WW’s prospects for the near term.

Over the past one month, investors have witnessed 5 earnings estimate revision lower compared to none higher for the current year. The consensus estimate for WW’s has also been on a downward trend over the same time period too, as the estimates have fallen 15.9% over the last two months.

If this wasn’t enough, WW International also has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) which puts it into unfortunate company among its peers. So, given all of these factors, investors may want to consider exiting this stock now before it falls back to Earth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WW International, Inc. (WW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.