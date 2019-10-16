WW International (WW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

WW International (WW) closed at $36.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the weight-loss program operator had gained 2.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from WW as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $353.93 million, down 3.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -46.71% and -6.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for WW should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. WW is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that WW has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.22 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.25, so we one might conclude that WW is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that WW has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

