WW International Slips To Loss In Q3; Cuts FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - WW International Inc. (WW) reported that its third quarter net loss was $206.0 million or $2.93 per share compared to net income of $46.3 million or $0.65 per share in the prior year period.

Revenues for the quarter declined to $249.72 million from $293.50 million in the previous year. On a constant currency basis, revenues decreased 10.7% versus the prior year period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share and revenues of $252.99 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company cut its full year fiscal 2022 guidance.

Annual revenues are expected to be about $1.04 billion, reflecting greater pressure from foreign currency and lower subscriber levels. Prior revenue guidance was in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion.

Annual GAAP net loss per share expected to be in the range of $3.16 to $3.21, which incorporates a negative net impact of about $3.94 per share from the Franchise Rights Acquired and Goodwill impairment charges. Prior GAAP earnings per share guidance was in the range of $0.25 to $0.30 per share.

Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2022 earnings of $0.25 per share on annual revenues of $1.06 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.