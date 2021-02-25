Markets
WW International Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - WW International Inc. (WW) reported that its fourth-quarter net income declined to $12.6 million or $0.18 per share from $29.4 million or $0.42 per share in the prior year period. The latest-quarter result was negatively impacted by $0.21 per share from charges associated with the company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues for the latest-quarter were $323.43 million, down from $332.58 million in the prior year.On a constant currency basis, quarterly revenues decreased 4.9% versus the prior year period. Analysts expected revenue of $312.34 million for the quarter.

Subscription revenues for the quarter were $286.5 million. On a constant currency basis, those revenues decreased 2.9% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by declines in Workshops + Digital Fees as a result of the closure of studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19.

