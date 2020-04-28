WW International Q1 Loss Narrows

Markets
(RTTNews) - WW International Inc. (WW) reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to $6.1 million or $0.09 per share from $10.7 million or $0.16 per share in the prior year period.

Revenues in the first-quarter of 2020 were $400.4 million. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 11.3% versus the prior year period.

The company has withdrawn its full year fiscal 2020 guidance, due to the disruption and uncertainty related to the COVID-19.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.23 per share and revenues of $399.96 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

