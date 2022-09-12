WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for WW International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$211m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, WW International has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.3% generated by the Consumer Services industry. NasdaqGS:WW Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for WW International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at WW International, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 25% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From WW International's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by WW International's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 86% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

WW International does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

