WW International Issues 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - WW International (WW) reported second quarter predecessor net income of $1.19 billion impacted by reorganization items. Successor net income was $1 million. Predecessor adjusted EBITDA was $61 million. Successor adjusted EBITDA was $4 million. Combined revenues were $189 million, down 6% from prior year. Combined clinical revenues were $31 million, up 55%. Combined end of period subscribers were 3.2 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: total combined revenues in a range of $685 million - $700 million; and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140 million - $150 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.