WW International Issues 2025 Guidance

August 11, 2025 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - WW International (WW) reported second quarter predecessor net income of $1.19 billion impacted by reorganization items. Successor net income was $1 million. Predecessor adjusted EBITDA was $61 million. Successor adjusted EBITDA was $4 million. Combined revenues were $189 million, down 6% from prior year. Combined clinical revenues were $31 million, up 55%. Combined end of period subscribers were 3.2 million.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects: total combined revenues in a range of $685 million - $700 million; and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140 million - $150 million.

