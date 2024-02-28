WW International, Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$88.1 million, or -$1.11 per share. This compares with -$35.8 million, or -$0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $206.0 million from $222.9 million last year.

WW International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$88.1 Mln. vs. -$35.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.11 vs. -$0.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $206.0 Mln vs. $222.9 Mln last year.

