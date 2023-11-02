WW International, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for WW International, Inc. (WW):

Earnings: $43.7 million in Q3 vs. -$206.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.54 in Q3 vs. -$2.93 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $214.9 million in Q3 vs. $249.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $890-$910 mln

