WW International, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for WW International, Inc. (WW):

Earnings: $50.8 million in Q2 vs. -$4.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.65 in Q2 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.11 per share Revenue: $226.8 million in Q2 vs. $269.5 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $890-$910 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.