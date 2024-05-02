WW International, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$347.9 million, or -$4.39 per share. This compares with -$118.7 million, or -$1.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.6% to $206.5 million from $241.9 million last year.

WW International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$347.9 Mln. vs. -$118.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$4.39 vs. -$1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $206.5 Mln vs. $241.9 Mln last year.

