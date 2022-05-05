WW International, Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.2 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$18.2 million, or -$0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $297.8 million from $331.8 million last year.

WW International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$8.2 Mln. vs. -$18.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.12 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $297.8 Mln vs. $331.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.72-$0.78 Full year revenue guidance: $1.09-$1.14 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.