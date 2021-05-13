WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Looks Just Right With A 29% Price Jump

The WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 29%. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 59% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, WW International may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

WW International could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:WW Price Based on Past Earnings May 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think WW International's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, WW International would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 49%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 69% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 41% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why WW International is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From WW International's P/E?

Shares in WW International have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of WW International's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with WW International (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on WW International, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.