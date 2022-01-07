WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$1.1b

Insiders at WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) sold US$558k worth of stock at an average price of US$35.88 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$69m after the stock price dropped 5.9% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

WW International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Accounting Officer, Amy Kossover, for US$350k worth of shares, at about US$37.00 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.73. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

WW International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:WW Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.8% of WW International shares, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The WW International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded WW International shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at WW International in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for WW International (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

