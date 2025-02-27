WW International, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for WW International, Inc. (WW):

Earnings: $25.1 million in Q4 vs. -$88.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.31 in Q4 vs. -$1.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, WW International, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share for the period.

Revenue: $184.4 million in Q4 vs. $206.0 million in the same period last year.

