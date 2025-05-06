WW International, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Discuss Debt Reduction and Chapter 11 Filing Plans

WeightWatchers to hold investor call discussing significant debt reduction and potential Chapter 11 filing. Webcast available on corporate site.

WW International, Inc. announced that it will hold an investor conference call on May 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET, where CEO Tara Comonte and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will discuss a new agreement with lenders and noteholders aimed at significantly reducing the company's debt. This agreement is expected to lead to a voluntary prepackaged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The call will be available via webcast on the company's website, with an archived replay accessible for at least 90 days. WW International, known for its science-backed weight management solutions, has been helping members achieve healthy habits since 1963. The release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s future, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a significant agreement with lenders and noteholders aimed at reducing debt obligations.

Hosting an investor conference call to discuss important financial restructuring plans, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Potential voluntary prepackaged filing under Chapter 11 suggests a strategic move to stabilize and reorganize the company’s financial health.

Continued emphasis on the company's leadership position and commitment to providing science-backed weight management solutions, reinforcing brand trustworthiness.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a voluntary prepackaged filing under Chapter 11 indicates significant financial distress for the company, which may undermine investor confidence.

The need to restructure debt obligations suggests ongoing operational challenges and possibly raises concerns about the company's long-term viability.

The lack of detailed information on the financial health or strategic recovery plans raises questions among stakeholders about future prospects and stability.

FAQ

What is the purpose of WW International's investor conference call?

The call will discuss an agreement to significantly reduce debt obligations and a voluntary prepackaged filing under Chapter 11.

Who will be speaking at the investor conference call?

Tara Comonte, President and CEO, and Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO, will be providing updates during the call.

How can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast will be available on the Company’s corporate website under Events and Presentations.

What is WeightWatchers' approach to weight management?

WeightWatchers offers a science-backed, holistic model of care and a #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be accessible for at least 90 days on the corporate website.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, announced that it will host an investor conference call today May 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. ET. During the call, Tara Comonte, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss an agreement with the Company’s lenders and noteholders that will significantly reduce debt obligations that is currently expected to result in a voluntary prepackaged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website,





corporate.ww.com





, under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for at least 90 days.







About WW International, Inc.







WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 doctor-recommended Points® Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications, and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit





weightwatchers.com





or





corporate.ww.com





.





This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at



www.sec.gov



and via the Company's website at





corporate.ww.com





).







For more information, contact:







Investors:





John Mills or Anna Kate Heller









WeightWatchers@icrinc.com









Media:





Mari Santana









Communications@ww.com







