WW International, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 27, 2025

$WW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $WW stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ended December 28, 2024, after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2025.





WeightWatchers will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Tara Comonte, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and answer questions from the investment community.





The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website,





corporate.ww.com





, under Events and Presentations. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.







About WW International, Inc.







WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, providing an accessible, holistic model of care through our #1 doctor-recommended Points



®



Program, clinical interventions including weight-loss medications, and community support. Since 1963, we have empowered our millions of members to build healthy habits to live longer lives. Our innovative, trusted spectrum of solutions provides members with the tools and resources they need to reach and sustain their goals wherever they are on their journey. To learn more visit





weightwatchers.com





or





corporate.ww.com





.







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at









www.sec.gov









and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com).









For more information, contact:







John Mills or Anna Kate Heller









WeightWatchers@icrinc.com







