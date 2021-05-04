WW International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WW

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WW International Inc (Symbol: WW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.49, changing hands as low as $25.64 per share. WW International Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WW's low point in its 52 week range is $17.75 per share, with $37.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.68.

