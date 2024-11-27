WW International Appoints Felicia DellaFortuna As CFO

(RTTNews) - WW International, Inc. (WW) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Felicia DellaFortuna as Chief Financial Officer with effect from January 1, 2025.

She will succeed Heather Stark, who will remain with the company through December 27.

Previously, DellaFortuna had served as CFO of BuzzFeed, Inc. Earlier in her career, she held senior finance roles at Viant Technology Inc. and XIX Entertainment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.