W.W. Grainger (XTRA:GWW) Price Target Increased by 65.91% to 899.32

The average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger (XTRA:GWW) has been revised to 899,32 € / share. This is an increase of 65.91% from the prior estimate of 542,04 € dated June 23, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 805,87 € to a high of 1.081,02 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.14% from the latest reported closing price of 809,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,066 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWW is 0.26%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 40,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,466K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,261K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 4.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,241K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,018K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 69.01% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,007K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWW by 3.57% over the last quarter.

