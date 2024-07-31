W.W. Grainger Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on W.W. Grainger. Our analysis of options history for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $386,709, and 5 were calls, valued at $310,770.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $860.0 and $1020.0 for W.W. Grainger, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for W.W. Grainger's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across W.W. Grainger's significant trades, within a strike price range of $860.0 to $1020.0, over the past month.

W.W. Grainger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GWW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $48.9 $44.1 $48.22 $1020.00 $147.3K 0 94 GWW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $47.4 $42.9 $46.6 $1020.00 $147.1K 0 51 GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $72.0 $65.0 $69.22 $920.00 $96.9K 560 125 GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $73.4 $65.1 $68.52 $930.00 $95.9K 100 65 GWW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $10.1 $6.1 $7.7 $860.00 $49.2K 442 64

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes approximately 1.5 million maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 4,500 suppliers. The company serves roughly 5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches. In recent years, Grainger has invested in its e-commerce capabilities and is the 11th-largest e-retailer in North America.

In light of the recent options history for W.W. Grainger, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of W.W. Grainger With a trading volume of 336,457, the price of GWW is up by 1.08%, reaching $976.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for W.W. Grainger with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

