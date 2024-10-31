W.W. Grainger Narrows FY24 Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) narrows its earnings and net sales guidance range for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $38.65 to $39.35 per share on net sales between $17.1 billion and 17.3 billion.

Previously, the company expects earnings in the range of $38.00 to $39.50 per share on net sales between $17.0 billion and 17.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $38.71 per share on revenue of $17.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.