W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger (GWW) to post quarterly earnings of $9.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. Revenues are expected to be $4.4 billion, up 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain W.W. Grainger metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' will reach $3.54 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $76.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' to reach $786.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Reported Growth' reaching 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' at $628.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $612 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' will likely reach $63.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of W.W. Grainger have demonstrated returns of +5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GWW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

