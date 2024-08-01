W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

W.W. Grainger (GWW) reported $4.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $9.76 for the same period compares to $9.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.58, the EPS surprise was +1.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W.W. Grainger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Reported Growth : 3.1% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $3.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

$3.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Net Sales- Other : $78 million versus $78.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $78 million versus $78.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Net Sales- Endless Assortment : $776 million versus $775.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $776 million versus $775.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A. $591 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $610.42 million.

$591 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $610.42 million. Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment : $61 million compared to the $57.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $61 million compared to the $57.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating earnings (losses)- Other : -$3 million versus -$3.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of W.W. Grainger have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

