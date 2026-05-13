W.W. Grainger (BIT:1GWW) Price Target Increased by 10.21% to 1,075.57

The average one-year price target for W.W. Grainger (BIT:1GWW) has been revised to €1,075.57 / share. This is an increase of 10.21% from the prior estimate of €975.93 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €799.51 to a high of €1,219.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.47% from the latest reported closing price of €878.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,282 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.W. Grainger. This is an decrease of 551 owner(s) or 30.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GWW is 0.17%, an increase of 23.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 39,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,883K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,313K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,218K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GWW by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,027K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing an increase of 37.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GWW by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 922K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GWW by 40.91% over the last quarter.

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