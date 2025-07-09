$WVE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WVE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,736,663 of trading volume.

$WVE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WVE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WVE stock page ):

$WVE insiders have traded $WVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL BOLNO (President and CEO) sold 169,025 shares for an estimated $1,617,569

GREGORY L. VERDINE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $208,500

CHRISTIAN O HENRY sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $102,574

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $WVE stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$WVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WVE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WVE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WVE forecast page.

$WVE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WVE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $18.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Steven Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $26.0 on 02/25/2025

You can track data on $WVE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.