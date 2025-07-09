$WVE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WVE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,736,663 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WVE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WVE stock page):
$WVE Insider Trading Activity
$WVE insiders have traded $WVE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WVE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL BOLNO (President and CEO) sold 169,025 shares for an estimated $1,617,569
- GREGORY L. VERDINE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $208,500
- CHRISTIAN O HENRY sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $102,574
$WVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $WVE stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 2,894,396 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,386,719
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,154,616 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,329,297
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 973,575 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,866,486
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 775,674 shares (+46.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,267,445
- STEMPOINT CAPITAL LP removed 631,376 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,101,518
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 609,699 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,926,367
- POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. removed 529,943 shares (-95.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,281,939
$WVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WVE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025
$WVE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WVE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $WVE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Yun Zhong from Wedbush set a target price of $18.0 on 06/23/2025
- Michael Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 06/11/2025
- Steven Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $10.0 on 04/29/2025
- Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 03/26/2025
- Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $26.0 on 02/25/2025
