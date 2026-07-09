WuXi's MFG8 Facility Passes FDA Inspection; Plans Commercial Manufacture Of Autoimmune Therapy

(RTTNews) - WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (2269.HK), a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), on Thursday announced successfully passing a pre-license inspection (PLI) of the company's MFG8 manufacturing facility in Hebei, conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The MFG8 facility contains twelve single-use bioreactors with a capacity of 4,000 litres each, potentially supporting a commercial manufacturing at a scale of 4,000 liters-20,000 liters. The inclusion of digital platforms and photovoltaic systems to reduce carbon dependence contribute to the company's intended sustainable construction alongside resource reuse and recycling.

The FDA inspection was carried out over 7 days and scrutinized the company's quality management system and drug substance manufacturing processes.

With the conclusion of the inspection, the company plans to move forward with the large-scale commercial manufacture of an unnamed autoimmune therapy.

2269.HK is currently trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at HKD 37.06, up 3.93%.

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