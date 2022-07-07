Markets

WuXi XDC, AbTis Sign MoU To Develop And Manufacture Antibody Drug Conjugates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WuXi XDC, a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization dedicated to end-to-end bioconjugates services, and AbTis, a Korean biotechnology company dedicated to the development of antibody drug conjugates or ADC, said that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic partnership in AbTis' portfolio of ADC products.

Under the partnership, AbTis will have access to WuXi XDC's integrated services for linker and payload manufacturing, ADC conjugation process development, ADC formulation and drug product manufacturing process development, as well as drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular