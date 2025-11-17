Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment CO. (SZSE:300450) Price Target Increased by 28.43% to 64.64

The average one-year price target for Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment CO. (SZSE:300450) has been revised to CN¥64.64 / share. This is an increase of 28.43% from the prior estimate of CN¥50.33 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥27.27 to a high of CN¥79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.09% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥54.74 / share.

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment CO. Maintains 0.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.66%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment CO.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 300450 is 0.38%, an increase of 40.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.68% to 10,983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 9,042K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares , representing an increase of 10.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300450 by 34.10% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 470K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OEQAX - Oaktree Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 389K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300450 by 11.85% over the last quarter.

KARS - KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300450 by 26.14% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 174K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 300450 by 14.19% over the last quarter.

