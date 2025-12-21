WuXi Biologics (WXIBF) Price Target Increased by 38.27% to 5.06

The average one-year price target for WuXi Biologics (OTCPK:WXIBF) has been revised to $5.06 / share. This is an increase of 38.27% from the prior estimate of $3.66 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.80 to a high of $6.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 239.69% from the latest reported closing price of $1.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in WuXi Biologics. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WXIBF is 0.30%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 457,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 66,043K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 51,360K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,782K shares , representing an increase of 42.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WXIBF by 132.88% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,905K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,417K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WXIBF by 34.06% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,290K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,202K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WXIBF by 29.84% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 31,346K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,248K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WXIBF by 1.37% over the last quarter.

