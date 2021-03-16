WuXi Biologics To Buy Biologics DS & DP Manufacturing Facilities From Pfizer China

(RTTNews) - WuXi Biologics said that it has reached an equity agreement with Pfizer China to buy its state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facilities as well as its labor force in Hangzhou, China.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

WuXi Biologics noted that the transaction will immediately boost the commercial Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) capacities for WuXi Biologics to address surging manufacturing demands.

The state-of-the-art 50,000 m2 facilities, GMP operational since 2018, includes DS capacities equipped with 2x2000L single-use bioreactors expandable to 4x2000L (MFG20) and DP capacities of vial filling (DP9) and pre-filled syringe (DP10).

