WuXi Biologics sees no impact from addition to unverified list for U.S. exports

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - WuXi Biologics 2269.HK said in a statement on Tuesday on WeChat that two of its subsidiaries being put on the U.S. Commerce Department's "unverified list" will have no impact on its business or services to partners.

The company is pursuing interim measures to remove these subsidiaries from the list, said the statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it had added 33 entities in the People's Republic of China (PRC) to its unverified list for receiving U.S. exports. The department said it was taking the step as it was unable to establish how export items would be used by the entities.

