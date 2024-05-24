News & Insights

WuXi Biologics Announces Upcoming AGM Details

May 24, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) (HK:2269) has released an update.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held in Shanghai on June 19, 2024, where they will present the audited financial statements and reports from the past year, re-elect directors, and set their remuneration. The meeting will also see the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors and grant the Directors a mandate to issue and allot shares up to 10% of the total issued shares.

