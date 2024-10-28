WuXi AppTec Releases 2024 Q3 Financial Report

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2359) has released an update.

WuXi AppTec has released its unaudited third quarter report for 2024, highlighting the company’s adherence to PRC Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards. The company assures stakeholders of the report’s accuracy and completeness, with key executives taking responsibility for its contents. Investors will be watching WuXi AppTec’s performance closely as it continues to navigate the dynamic pharmaceutical industry.

For further insights into HK:2359 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.