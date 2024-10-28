News & Insights

WuXi AppTec Releases 2024 Q3 Financial Report

October 28, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2359) has released an update.

WuXi AppTec has released its unaudited third quarter report for 2024, highlighting the company’s adherence to PRC Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards. The company assures stakeholders of the report’s accuracy and completeness, with key executives taking responsibility for its contents. Investors will be watching WuXi AppTec’s performance closely as it continues to navigate the dynamic pharmaceutical industry.

