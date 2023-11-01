WuXi AppTec (HKEX:2359) Price Target Increased by 7.77% to 141.96

The average one-year price target for WuXi AppTec (HKEX:2359) has been revised to 141.96 / share. This is an increase of 7.77% from the prior estimate of 131.72 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 96.19 to a high of 198.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.90% from the latest reported closing price of 102.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in WuXi AppTec. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2359 is 0.38%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.64% to 100,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 18,541K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares, representing an increase of 71.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 274.63% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 11,971K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 10,610K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,620K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 25.42% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 6,494K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,061K shares, representing an increase of 37.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 60.32% over the last quarter.

JEMSX - JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 5,614K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,739K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 3.47% over the last quarter.

