WuXi AppTec Co. (SEHK:2359) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 137.77

The average one-year price target for WuXi AppTec Co. (SEHK:2359) has been revised to HK$137.77 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of HK$123.56 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$107.71 to a high of HK$161.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.97% from the latest reported closing price of HK$108.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in WuXi AppTec Co.. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2359 is 0.33%, an increase of 21.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 88,130K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 16,804K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares , representing an increase of 78.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 471.42% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 10,571K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,776K shares , representing a decrease of 49.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 1.10% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 7,639K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares , representing an increase of 68.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 378.13% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,543K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,699K shares , representing an increase of 24.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 35.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,338K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2359 by 50.35% over the last quarter.

