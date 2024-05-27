WuXi AppTec Adjusts Dividend After Share Changes

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2359) has released an update.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has announced an adjustment to the per-share cash dividend amount under its 2023 Profit Distribution Plan due to changes in total issued share capital after continued share repurchases and the exercise of share options. The updated dividend amount will now be RMB0.98974 per share, maintaining the aggregate distribution total despite the reduced number of shares.

