News & Insights

Stocks

WuXi AppTec Adjusts Dividend After Share Changes

May 27, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2359) has released an update.

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. has announced an adjustment to the per-share cash dividend amount under its 2023 Profit Distribution Plan due to changes in total issued share capital after continued share repurchases and the exercise of share options. The updated dividend amount will now be RMB0.98974 per share, maintaining the aggregate distribution total despite the reduced number of shares.

For further insights into HK:2359 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.